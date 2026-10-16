Watch Lincoln’s Oct. 15 Ward Councilor and School Board Trustee Debate

West Niagara Secondary School once again set the stage for a 2026 Town of Lincoln municipal debate hosted by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, this time for the candidates for all three wards, along with the trustee candidates for the Niagara Catholic District School Board. On hand were Canaan El-Hassan, Carlo Felice, Coun. Dianne Rintjema and Justin Zegers for Ward 1; Coun. Tony Brunet, Natalie Gervason and Coun. JD Pachereva for Ward 2; Coun. Mike Mikolic, Shawn Stryker and Coun. Lynn Timmers for Ward 3. Joining them were Lynn Dudok, Alex Joyner and Leanne Prince, running for the Niagara Catholic District School Board’s West Niagara seat.