2026 Municipal Election Podcast

All Grimsby and Lincoln mayoral candidates participated in one-on-one interviews on Sunday, Aug. 30, at NewsNow’s office – except Grimsby mayoral candidate Veronica Charrois who declined.

All the interviews are complete, unedited from beginning end, except Michelle Seaborn’s interview as a telephone interruption was edited out in one spot.

Town of Grimsby

Simon Duong Watch Episode

Jeff Jordan Watch Episode

Michelle Seaborn Watch Episode

Town of Lincoln

Cheryl Keddy-Scott Watch Episode

Greg Reimer Watch Episode