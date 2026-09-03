NewsNow E-Edition September 3 2026 – View Online

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2026 Municipal Election Podcast

All Grimsby and Lincoln mayoral candidates participated in one-on-one interviews on Sunday, Aug. 30, at NewsNow’s office – except Grimsby mayoral candidate Veronica Charrois who declined.

All the interviews are complete, unedited from beginning end, except Michelle Seaborn’s interview as a telephone interruption was edited out in one spot.

 

Town of Grimsby

Simon Duong

Simon Duong

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Jeff Jordan

Jeff Jordan

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Michelle Seaborn

Michelle Seaborn

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Town of Lincoln

Cheryl Keddy Scott

Cheryl Keddy-Scott

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Greg Reimer

Greg Reimer

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Adam Russell

Adam Russell

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