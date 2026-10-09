2026 Municipal Election

NewsNow E-Edition October 8 2026 – View Online

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Watch Grimsby’s Oct. 8 Ward 1, 2 & 4 Debate

Grimsby voters gathered on the evening of Oct. 8 to hear six candidates from three of the town’s wards debate the issues the community faces. On hand were Margot Smeek of Ward 1; Lianne Vardy, Don Howe, Ben Purkiss and David Scott of Ward 2; and Nick DiFlavio of Ward 4. Ward 1’s George Bodnar and Kevin Ritchie, as well as Ward 4’s Wayne Fertich and Reg Freake declined to attend the debate. NewsNow was proud to be on hand to record the entire, unabridged debate. Special thanks goes out to the debate organizers- Rob Hattin, Delight Davoli and Jim Howden- as well as moderator Anthony Scandinavo.

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2026 Municipal Election

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