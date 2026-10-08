Watch Grimsby’s Oct. 7 Ward 3 Debate

Six of Grimsby Ward 3’s seven candidates gathered to debate local issues before a full house of potential constituents on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Jacob Baradziej, John Dunstall, Joanne Johnston, Jennifer Korstanje, Jonathan Polowick and Shane Weaver made their case to voters at the Grimsby Royal Canadian Legion Branch 127, with Anthony Scandinavo once again acting as moderator for the event. Ward 3 candidates Ryan Day and Amy Lupton declined to participate. Thanks goes out to Grimsby Votes’ three members- Rob Hattin, Delight Davoli and Jim Howden- for organizing the Grimsby debate series.