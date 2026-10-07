Town of Lincoln opens advance online voting polls

Advance online voting for the Town of Lincoln’s 2026 Municipal and School Board Election opened today (Wednesday, Oct. 7) at 10 a.m. and will remain available 24 hours a day until Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

Eligible voters can cast their ballot from anywhere with an internet connection at a time that is convenient for them.

Voters must have their Voter Information Notice (VIN) to vote online. Those who have not received a VIN or do not have it with them should visit Lincoln Town Hall, 4800 South Service Road, to receive one before voting online.

Voters who would like assistance with advance online voting can visit one of the following locations during regular operating hours: Town Hall, 4800 South Service Road; Lincoln Pelham Public Library, Fleming Branch, 5020 Serena Dr.; Lincoln Pelham Public Library, Rittenhouse Branch, 4080 John Charles Blvd.

Each location has a dedicated online voting kiosk and internet access. Trained staff can assist voters with accessing the online voting kiosk if requested.

Voters using a voting support location must bring their VIN and acceptable identification. Staff can use this information to verify voter eligibility and assist with accessing the online voting system.

For the most up to date information on the 2026 Municipal and School Board Election, please visit Lincoln.ca/election2026.