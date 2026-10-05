2026 Municipal Election

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Save the Bench calls on Lincoln to muster at Oct. 6 OLT hearing

Within a large meeting tent a middle-aged man stands at a lectern speaking to a seated crowd.
BBWA member Harald Thiel speaks to a gathering of Save the Bench supporters at an August fundraising event. McDonald – Photo

The Beamsville Bench Winery Association (BBWA) is calling on Lincoln residents to make their presence known to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) at an online hearing for the proposed condo development on 5205 King St., set to take place tomorrow (Tuesday), Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Those who wish to show their support for BBWA’s Save the Bench campaign can join the meeting by following the link on savethebench.ca.

This hearing follows an appeal made by Urbanlink Developments to the OLT, after Lincoln Council voted unanimously against zoning amendments that would have allowed the developer to build six- and seven-storey towers on the rural western outskirts of Beamsville.

The developer went to the Tribunal without waiting for a final vote from Council to either approve or reject the proposal.

Save the Bench’s campaign website notes how the development’s planned height, which is double the height allowed in Lincoln, threatens Bench vineyards with frost damage due to altered air flow – among flooding and other concerns.

Beamsville residents also voiced several other concerns at a June 2025 open house, including traffic, lack of parking, preserving the local agricultural landscape.

Savethebench.ca shares instructions for how to participate in the hearing, and includes a link to donate to the campaign’s funding for those who wish to support it.

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2026 Municipal Election

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