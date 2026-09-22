Jason Trombetta, West Lincoln Councillor, Ward 1

Dear Residents of West Lincoln Ward 1,

For the past three terms, it has been an honour and a privilege to serve the great people of West Lincoln Ward 1.

Over the last four years, I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am committed to continuing that work. I kept my word by being a strong voice for Ward 1, and I am asking for your continued support so I can keep representing you and your families while advocating for the issues that matter most.

I have called West Lincoln home for the past 47 years. It is my community, the place where I have raised my family, and the place I am proud to serve. My commitment to you is simple: I will continue to be a strong and dedicated voice for every resident of Ward 1 and work hard to address the issues that affect our daily lives.

With deep roots in our community and a long history of public service, I have the passion, experience, and dedication needed to represent Ward 1 effectively. I will continue to support our Fire department and advocate for improvements to our roads and infrastructure, enhanced snow removal services, and ongoing ditch maintenance throughout the ward.

I am also committed to keeping West Lincoln our own town so we can keep our home the way it is with no forced amalgamation.

One of my priorities has always been being accessible to residents. I make every effort to return phone calls promptly and, whenever possible, visit residents at their homes or businesses to better understand and help resolve their concerns.

Together, we can continue building a stronger West Lincoln and accomplish even more for Ward 1.

Thank you for your trust, support, and confidence.

Sincerely,

Jason Trombetta