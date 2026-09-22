J.D. Pachereva, Lincoln Councillor, Ward 2

Managing growth without losing what makes Lincoln special.

For 23 years, I’ve had the privilege of serving on Lincoln Council.

That experience has taught me that being a Councillor isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about listening to residents, understanding the issues, asking the tough questions, and working to get results.

I’ve seen Lincoln change tremendously over the years. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, but I also know there is more work to do.

Our community needs experienced leadership that understands where we’ve come from, is willing to make difficult decisions, and is focused on where Lincoln needs to go next.

Lincoln is entering a major period of growth. The Town’s Shape Lincoln 2051 Official Plan is intended to guide development for the next 25 years, including housing, transportation, infrastructure, agriculture, employment and recreation.

The challenge isn’t simply “Should Lincoln grow?” Growth is coming. The real question is: How do we grow Lincoln responsibly, while protecting affordability, infrastructure, agricultural land, traffic capacity, community character and quality of life?

1. Infrastructure must keep pace with development.

New homes cannot come faster than roads, water, wastewater, stormwater, recreation and emergency services can support them. Lincoln itself identifies infrastructure investment and the infrastructure funding gap as major concerns.

2. Housing needs to be attainable for more than just high-income buyers.

Lincoln’s 2026 objectives specifically call for greater housing diversity, including purpose-built rental and different price points.

3. Protect Lincoln’s character and agricultural identity.

Growth shouldn’t mean turning Lincoln into another generic urban municipality. The Town’s own future planning emphasizes balancing provincial growth requirements with existing communities and agricultural viability.

4. Traffic and transportation need to be planned before problems become crises.

More residents means more vehicles and greater pressure on transportation infrastructure. The Town is also advocating for expanded regional transit and a GO station/mobility hub.

5. Affordability has to remain front and centre.

It’s not enough to build houses. Residents need to be able to afford to live here, while existing homeowners need confidence that municipal taxes and infrastructure costs are being responsibly managed. Lincoln’s 2026 budget explicitly identifies the balance between affordability, service levels and infrastructure sustainability.

My experience on Council and serving on many advisory boards and committees gives me the knowledge to ask the difficult questions, challenge proposals when necessary and make sure Ward 2 has a strong voice.

Growth is coming. Let’s make sure Lincoln grows the right way.

I don’t ask for your vote simply because I’ve been on Council for 23 years.

I ask for your vote because I still care deeply about our community, I still have work to do, and I’m ready to keep working for you.

On election day, I would be honoured to earn your support.

John (JD) Pachereva

Councillor, Ward 2