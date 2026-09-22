Don Howe, Grimsby Councillor, Ward 2

Why am I running for re-election as a councillor for the Town of Grimsby?

This is a question asked by my friends, acquaintances, peers, and constituents alike. The answer is not as straightforward as it may seem.

In my view, there are two types of councillors: the first are those who simply want to be a councillor and bask in the privilege this position allows, and the second are those who want to do the hard work required of an effective councillor and to provide meaningful governance for their constituents.

I can confidently say that I belong to the latter category and I can prove it. In this last term alone, I was a member of and contributed to four out of the five standing committees: Finance, Corporate Services, Community Services, and Public Works. I was also a member of the following advisory committees: Library Board, the Art Gallery Advisory Board, and the NR12 Landfill Liaison Committee. Along with my roles on the standing committees as well as the advisory boards noted, I attended meetings of the Grimsby Economic Development Advisory Committee (GEDAC), Green Committee, Ageism Committee, Planning, Heritage, Property Standards, and Grimsby Downtown Business Improvement Area.

I also committed to continuous learning by attending three professional conferences organized by the Rural Ontario Municipalities Association (ROMA) and the Ontario Small Urban Municipalities (OSUM), as well as online meetings and webinars provided by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) and Ontario Library Services (OLS). Most importantly, I organized and attended meetings with Town residents, to discuss issues and solutions impacting both residents and businesses. I’ve never regretted the work I’ve put in for making Grimsby a better place for all of us. With all that is going on, this upcoming term is so critical to ensuring that we create the Town that we all want to live in, and I believe that my experience will be valuable for my fellow Ward 2 residents, and look forward to working as part of a functional Council to represent you.