Three-term Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton will not seek re-election

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

In a move which may come as a surprise to some, Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton announced Tuesday would not seek re-election in this October’s municipal election.

Easton was first elected as Lincoln mayor in 2014. Earlier, she was been elected twice as a town councillor.

Below is the full text of her announcement:

Serving as Mayor of Lincoln has been one of the greatest privileges of my life.

Lincoln is more than a municipality on a map, it is a community built on hard work, strong values, and neighbours who look out for one another. It’s where families grow, businesses take root, and where community still means something real.

In a town like ours, leadership is personal.

You see it at the grocery store, at community events, on sidewalks, and on the farms.

The decisions made at Town Hall affect people you know by name, and that responsibility has always guided me.

I am proud of what we have accomplished together, protecting Lincoln’s character, supporting our local economy, managing growth responsibly, and investing in the future.

Despite limited resources, we have remained thoughtful, practical, and focused on what matters most.

Over nearly 12 years as Mayor, and six years as a councillor, I have given this role my full commitment.

Serving as head of council is both a profound privilege and a significant responsibility. It demands energy, resilience, strong relationships, and a clear sense of purpose and vision.

After careful reflection, I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election in the October 2026 Municipal Election.

This decision is grounded in where I am in my journey of public service and in the goals we have achieved together over the past 12 years and throughout my 18 years in elected public service.

I believe this is the right time to create space for renewed energy and leadership, particularly as we continue to navigate the need for government reform and economic stability across Niagara.

Together with Council, we have accomplished a great deal. I am proud to leave Lincoln in a stronger position economically, environmentally, and organizationally.

This includes meaningful progress in infrastructure, cultural initiatives such as the new museum build and Indigenous engagement, health and community well-being, expanded transit and GO bus service, and continued investment in families and community spaces.

Until the end of my term in November 2026, I remain fully committed to serving this community, completing approved projects, responding to emerging needs, and ensuring the continued safety and well-being of our residents.

Lincoln’s future is bright because of its people. I am deeply grateful to those who have supported me, challenged me, and engaged in thoughtful and respectful dialogue. It has been an honour to serve, and I will always be proud to stand with Lincoln.

Mayor Sandra Easton