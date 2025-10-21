Police investigate suspicious death at Charles Daley Park

An unidentified woman was found dead this morning at Charles Daley Park when Niagara Regional Police responded to a call at about 11 a.m.

Detectives with the NRPS Homicide Unit are now leading this suspicious death investigation.

They are attempting to identify the woman, who is described as:

– 25-40 years old

– Height: 5’3” – 5’5”

– Weight: 130-150 lbs

– Long, dark curly hair

– Believed to be of South Asian descent

She was wearing:

– Pink zip-up hoodie – ‘Playboy’ logo

– Light blue jeans

– Black shirt

– Grey socks

– Gold hoop earrings

Any person who attended Charles Daley Park in the 24 hours prior to 11 a.m. on this date is asked to contact investigators.

At this time, the relationship between the victim and the unidentified suspect(s) is unknown. As such, investigators cannot confirm whether this incident was random or targeted. Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and to contact police with any information that may assist.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area, including members of the Homicide Unit and the Forensic Services Unit (FSU), as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009451.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.