Man shot in Grimsby

UPDATE #2 – Thursday – Sept 25

Niagara Regional Police detectives have identified a vehicle and suspect believed to be involved in the shooting which occurred on South Service Road near Kelson Road North in the evening of Sept. 24.

An updated description of the suspect is as follows:

Black male

Slim build

Black slim fit track pants

Black and red coloured shoes

White socks

Black hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath

Carrying a blue reusable shopping bag

A description of the vehicle involved is as follows:

Late 2000 to mid-2010 grey or silver sedan

Dark tinted windows

Tinted sunroof

Aluminum/grey rims

Large dent on the driver’s side rear door

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting or for anyone who may have dashcam footage, video surveillance or any other pertinent information to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009747.

Members of the community who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to people who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

-30-

UPDATE – Thursday – Sept. 25

Update 1 – Male Shot in Grimsby

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) 8 District (Grimsby/Lincoln/West Lincoln) have released a description of the suspect in a shooting which occurred on South Service Road near Kelson Road North in the evening of Sept. 24.

Area CCTV footage has been able to provide a better suspect description. The suspect is now being described as follows.

Male

Slim build

Black slim fit track pants

Dark coloured shoes

White socks

Black hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath

Carrying a blue reusable shopping bag

An updated direction of travel has also been provided, as the male was last seen running south bound on Kelson Road North from South Service Road.

The victim remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted and believe that there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting or for anyone who may have dashcam footage, video surveillance or any other pertinent information to call the Niagara Regional police Service at 905-688-4111.

Members of the community who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to people who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

-30-

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) are actively investigating a shooting that has occurred in Grimsby on South Service Road near Kelson Road North tonight about 7:45 p.m

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and police are asking for members of the public to stay clear.

NRPS, Hamilton Police Service, Niagara EMS, and Hamilton EMS, all received information about a shooting near the Grimsby/Stoney Creek border.

Investigation revealed that one male had been shot and was taken to an area trauma centre for treatment of injuries. Those injuries are considered to be serious but not life threatening.

A male suspect remains a large and was last seen on foot on the South Service Rd west bound towards Hamilton. There is no suspect description other than a male in dark clothing.

Information at this time is limited. The investigation will remain with NRPS 8 District (Grimsby-Lincoln-West Lincoln). Detectives are asking that anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting or for anyone who may have dashcam footage, video surveillance or any other pertinent information to call the Niagara Regional police Service at 905-688-4111.