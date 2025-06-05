Arrest made in January robbery at Harmony Jewellers

The ongoing investigation by Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) into a January robbery at Harmony Jewellers in Grimsby has resulted in an arrest of a young offender.

The robbery occurred at Harmony Jewellers located at 37 Main Street West on January 18, 2025.

As a result of the investigation detectives have identified, located and charged one youth.

A 16-year-old male from Toronto has been arrested and charged with the following criminal code offences:

Robbery

Disguised with Intent

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The regulations of the Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada prohibit the Niagara Regional Police Service from releasing the identity of a young person (under 18 years) charged with a criminal offence.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Friday, June 6, via video link to the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse, located at 59 Church Street in St. Catharines.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009341.

Members of the community who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to people who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.