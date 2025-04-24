Harmony Jewellers robbed…again!

In a bold daylight robbery, Harmony Jewellers was victimized for a third time this year on Thursday morning just before Noon.

Video captured the scene which showed a white Honda CRV parked immediately in front of the Main Street shop.

The store had been fitted with a steel gate to prevent thieves exiting if they did enter,.

So the thieves used a black Dodge Ram truck – which had been waiting in the eastbound lane on Main while the Honda vacated the space in front of the store. The truck swung into oncoming traffic before reversing and ramming the front window of the store to allow thieves to enter and escape through the crushed facade.

UPDATE

After exiting the store, thieves ran east down the south sidewalk toward Elm with two of them heading down Ontario Street.

Problem for them was their getaway car was parked in front of Casa Toscana across from Harmony Jewellers. After some time, all the thieves made it to the Honda, which backed up into another parked car so it could exit the space.

“As the suspects were attempting to drive off, a firearm was pointed at an individual attempting to stop the escape. The firearm is described as a black handgun with a narrow silver barrel,” according to a Niagara Regional Police press release.

No shots were fired.

With the westbound lane gridlocked, the Honda U-turned east and sped off through a red light at Elm Street and continued its escape on Main Street East.

About an hour later, the Honda was located by police on the North Service Road near Fifty Road – with the thieves having vacated and left the area.

According to police, a witness has since come forward to report the suspects were observed exiting the CRV and entering an awaiting pickup truck.

All five suspects are described as adult men in their 20’s, with medium builds, and of average height. The ethnicity of one of the suspects is believed to be white. The ethnicity of the other four suspects is unknown at this time.

All suspects wore dark coloured clothing and concealed their identity with blue surgical style face masks. The items stolen and value of the items remains part of the ongoing investigation.

Detectives are aware of the videos and images that are circulating online. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or taken videos/pictures are strongly encouraged to contact the lead detective by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension #1009383 or by email at 9383@niagarapolice.ca.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.

Video 1

Video 2