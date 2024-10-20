West Lincoln By-Election – Ward 3 – Candidate Stefanie Bonazza

West Lincoln, Ontario – 2024 Municipal By-Election

NewsNow is pleased to provide space for all by-election candidates who took the time to submit their views for voters in Grimsby, Lincoln & West Lincoln to consider. All submissions are published verbatim.

Stefanie Bonazza

Why should I vote for you?

I will work relentlessly on your behalf. I am someone you can rely on, and someone you can trust to work for you and to resolve your issues. As a resident of West Lincoln with a young family, I am here for the long haul and am committed to making West Lincoln the best place to live for all residents. You can count on me to bring new ideas to the Council table with a fresh voice, while considering your concerns and suggestions. You can count on me to ask critical questions and make sound decisions that benefit all residents.

What do you think your strong suit as a councillor would be?

I have had many years of experience working with Municipal Councils and I am very skilled and efficient at solving complex constituent issues with senior city staff. I have experience advocating to the highest levels of government to get priorities realized. I am vibrant, dynamic, thoughtful and strategic – all the qualities I have heard that residents want to see in their next Councillor. Most importantly, I believe every resident deserves to have their voice heard and their experiences validated. You can trust that I will be your voice at the Council table with your best interests in mind.

What is the most important matter facing West Lincoln’s future?

What I have been hearing is that most West Lincoln residents are worried about runaway growth and development. Residents want to see responsible growth and development that makes sense, keeping West Lincoln’s values at the forefront. We need to strive to grow our community while ensuring we maintain our agricultural lands and greenspaces, and continue to preserve our natural heritage areas. With increased growth comes enhanced community programs, high quality investment and gainful employment, which are all positive things that residents want to see in our community.

500-Word Candidate Comments

Hello West Lincoln, my name is Stefanie Bonazza, and I am running to represent you in Ward 3 on November 4.

As a resident of West Lincoln for the past 7 years, I have been lucky to witness the overwhelming generosity and kindness this community has to offer. When asked why I decided to put my name on the ballot, this is what I reference – West Lincoln’s amazing residents, and my desire to give back to a place that has given me so much. It’s the place my husband and I decided to raise our young family, based on the close-knit community feel and the serene countryside views.

I have heard from many of you that a new voice and fresh face on Council is what West Lincoln needs. I agree, which is why if I am fortunate enough to represent you on Council, you can be sure that I will work relentlessly on your behalf. I will hear your voices and use my voice to get your issues resolved and your priorities heard. I will work for YOU.

I feel very strongly about making West Lincoln a place that our children would want to raise their own families. The steps we take today will ensure that future generations will be proud to call West Lincoln their permanent home. How can we do that? I have some ideas:

Prioritize and enhance community safety: let’s ensure that our roads are safe for our children and grandchildren to play and let’s increase crime prevention strategies in our neighbourhoods.

Maintain and strengthen community services: let’s work to boost program offerings for all residents at our beautiful West Lincoln Community Centre; and offer more community-building events, like outdoor concerts, walkathons, and park cleanups.

Attract investment and responsible growth: let’s aim to explore growth opportunities that reflect our “small town” spirit while maintaining our greenspaces and agricultural lands.

Keep life affordable: I know everyone is feeling the pinch right now and residents expect value for their hard-earned dollars. We can work to drive Township efficiencies where appropriate and necessary, and look at feasible and responsible ways to increase municipal revenue streams in order to take pressure off the residential tax base.

As you can see, I am ready to hit the ground running to represent you in Ward 3.

I will be your new voice, and the right choice.

Vote Stefanie Bonazza for Ward 3 Councillor on November 4.

See you at the polls!