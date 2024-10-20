West Lincoln By-Election – Ward 3 – Candidate – Heather Gill

West Lincoln, Ontario – 2024 Municipal By-Election

NewsNow is pleased to provide space for all municipal election candidates who took the time to submit their views for voters in Grimsby, Lincoln & West Lincoln to consider. All submissions are published verbatim.

Heather Gill

Why should I vote for you?

Elections are an extended job interview. Candidates are the applicants; Voters the hiring committee. I’m the only candidate who’s put out comprehensive policy ideas, a thorough website and campaign brochure. See www.HeatherGill.ca

I’ll be even more accessible if elected as your councillor.

My experience in helping manage major health research studies has given me unique skill sets. I’m a hockey mom at heart. I’ve organized hockey leagues/teams for women to play, not sit on the sidelines.

I’m running because good citizens don’t just sit on the sidelines. Team Smithville deserves to have the best players on the ic

2. What do you think your strong suit as a councillor would be?

Terry Bell has left some big shoes to fill and I have the experience that fits.

I‘ve managed budgets in the range of $39 million in my job in the healthcare field; cancer and heart research.

For over 32 years I’ve organized women’s hockey; started a woman’s league and several teams.

When I hear people express a need or problem, I jump in.

Our town operating budget is $20 million. I’m fiscally responsible, and understand the needs of our community.

As your councillor my door will always be open to serve and my phone is always on (416)453-3059. www.HeatherGill.a

3. What is the most important matter facing West Lincoln’s future?

My priority will be to fight high property taxes by attracting small, medium, and large businesses in order to offset the burden on residential property taxpayers like you.

At the same time making sure that we provide vital services to our seniors and young families.

West Lincoln lost our only high school because enrolment was way down. It cost our local economy millions.

We need a plan to attract families whose children will graduate high school and after college come back to start their own careers & families here. Read my plan at www.HeatherGill.ca. On election day vote Heather Gill.

500-Word Candidate Comments

I’m officially challenging my four opponents in this campaign to an all candidates debate.

Elections are an extended job interview with voters. Candidates are the applicants; Voters the hiring committee. I’m the only candidate who’s put out comprehensive policy ideas, a thorough website, and detailed campaign brochure. (Read more at Www.HeatherGill.ca)

This means you are the boss. You should have a chance to hear all candidates debate the issues. I hope all four of my opponents accept my challenge.

Like in this campaign, I’ll be completely accessible if elected as your councillor. Here is my phone number (416) 453-3059. Call me if you have any questions or want to share an idea on how to make things better in our community.

ABOUT ME

My experience in helping manage major health research studies in cancer and heart health has given me unique skill sets. I’ve manage grants of up to $39 million. In my personal life, I’m a hockey mom at heart. I’ve organized hockey leagues/teams for women to play, not just sit on the sidelines.

I’m running because good citizens don’t just sit on the sidelines. You deserve to have the best players on the ice.

My husband and I have lived here for over ten years. My father lived at Legion Villa in the 90’s. My roots run deep in Smithville.

THE CHALLENGE

Residential property taxes are high because we don’t have a large enough retail, commercial, industrial tax base.

THE IMPACT

High taxes make it difficult for seniors to live. Families can’t get the recreation and cultural services they need. Without attracting families and the next generation of residents we’ll lose other services like we lost our high school in 2018 due to low enrolment.

THE SOLUTION

We need to market our town as the ideal place to relocate. We need to attract retailers and their customers. Our town is just down the road from one of the world’s greatest tourist attractions and across the lake from the largest market base of customers in North America.

Start small. I am proposing a slew of self-financed community based cultural events like an annual tulip festival which I announced last week. Let’s consider a food truck festivals, music festivals, even a kite festival. These are the things that have a small footprint but will attract families and encourage the next entrepreneur to set up shop in our town.

We also need to make the pitch for medium and large businesses to locate here too.

HAVE YOUR SAY

I don’t have all the answers but I want to start the conversation. I need your ideas and energy. On election day I need your vote so together we can build a better future for our little town.

VOTE

Election day is Monday November 4th but you can vote early on Friday October 25th and Saturday October 26th. Why not bring the kids with you when you vote?Let’s teach the next generation the importance of democracy.

Thank you for your support.

Heather Gill