West Lincoln By-Election – Ward 3 – Candidate Doug Joyner

West Lincoln, Ontario – 2024 Municipal By-Election

NewsNow is pleased to provide space for all municipal election candidates who took the time to submit their views for voters in Grimsby, Lincoln & West Lincoln to consider. All submissions are published verbatim.

Doug Joyner

1. Why should I vote for you?

You should vote for me because I bring a proven track record of dedicated public service and community engagement. As a former mayor, regional councillor, and Local Planning Appeal Tribunal adjudicator, I have the experience needed to address the key concerns of our residents. My priorities, such as improving infrastructure, supporting community health initiatives, and ensuring fiscal responsibility, reflect my commitment to making West Lincoln a better place for everyone. I am passionate about listening to your needs and advocating for strategic development that preserves our rural charm while promoting economic growth.

2. What do you think your strong suit as a councillor would be?

My strong suit as a councillor is my ability to build relationships and foster collaboration within the community. I have a history of working effectively with various committees, from Public Health to Cultural Advisory, ensuring diverse voices are heard. This collaborative approach enables me to address community concerns comprehensively, balancing infrastructure improvements with economic development and public safety initiatives. My experience in local politics equips me to navigate challenges and advocate effectively for our residents’ needs.

3. What is the most important matter facing West Lincoln’s future?

The most important matter facing West Lincoln’s future is balancing growth with maintaining our rural identity. As our community develops, we must focus on strategic initiatives that support economic growth while preserving the charm and character that define us. This includes improving local infrastructure, enhancing community services, and ensuring public safety. By prioritizing responsible development, we can create a vibrant, sustainable future that benefits all residents, attracting new businesses and families while protecting our agricultural heritage.

500-Word Candidate Comments

As a dedicated public servant with extensive experience in local governance, I am excited to announce my candidacy for councillor of West Lincoln Ward 3. Having served as the mayor for two terms and as a Niagara Regional Councillor, I understand the intricacies of municipal issues and the importance of addressing residents’ concerns effectively.

Throughout my tenure, I have actively participated in various community committees, focusing on Public Health, Social Services, and Cultural Advisory, which has allowed me to develop a holistic view of our community’s needs. My commitment to West Lincoln drives my desire to serve again, ensuring that our community continues to thrive.

One of my main priorities is improving local infrastructure and services. Our roads require immediate attention, and I believe in reinvesting in these essential repairs to enhance safety and accessibility. Additionally, I will advocate for improvements to our By-Laws, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of our community while promoting responsible development.

Supporting community health and accessibility initiatives is also paramount. We must create an inclusive environment where all residents can thrive, particularly our youth and seniors. I plan to enhance our parks and facilities to provide more recreational options and youth programs, encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle for all.

Fiscal responsibility is another cornerstone of my platform. I will work diligently to maintain affordable taxes while ensuring that our community receives the essential services it deserves. Leveraging Provincial and Federal funding will be crucial in achieving these goals, allowing us to maximize resources for local projects.

Public safety is a top priority. I will advocate for increased police presence in our community and implement traffic calming measures, such as speed bumps, to ensure safer roads for our families. Everyone deserves to feel secure in their neighborhoods, and I will work tirelessly to make that a reality.

Economic growth is vital for our community’s future. I will focus on fostering employment opportunities for small, medium, and large businesses, creating a diverse economy that benefits all residents. Additionally, promoting agriculture growth and sustainability will be essential in preserving our rural heritage while providing local jobs and supporting our economy.

As we look ahead, it is crucial to balance growth with maintaining West Lincoln’s unique charm. By prioritizing strategic development, we can attract new families and businesses without sacrificing the values and characteristics that make our community special.

In conclusion, I ask for your support in the upcoming Ward 3 election. Together, we can build a brighter future for West Lincoln Ward 3—one that addresses our community’s concerns, promotes economic growth, and enhances the quality of life for all residents. I am committed to being a voice for you, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve our community again. Thank you for considering my candidacy.

Respectfully,

Doug Joyner