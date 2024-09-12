Fling on King evolves to Fleming Centre

Effective this year, the annual downtown Beamsville festival Fling on King, shall be held off King Street, at the Fleming Centre.

“The event has just grown so much every year,” said Stephanie Hicks, executive director of the Downtown Bench Beamsville Business Improvement Area.

“I love Fling on King, or Fling off King, I should say now,” Hicks said.

The annual free-to-attend fete serves as a way to bring neighbours together for a fun time, she said.

The day-long bash runs Sept. 28 2-10 p.m.

Hicks said there will be a variety of food trucks servicing attendees, with Niagara Benchlands Pour House supplying beverages.

Entertainers costumed as animated characters like Belle and Beast, Lilo and Stitch and the Scooby Doo Mystery Crew will be on site 2-4 p.m.

Kids can also play with arts and crafts and get their faces painted in the Kids’ Zone from 2-7 p.m.

The Niagara Dance and Fitness Studio will be performing at 4 p.m., followed by a Pink and Taylor Swift tribute performance at 5 p.m.

Finally, Niagara-based quartet A Simple Gesture takes the stage 7p.m. to close out the night.

“It has become a little bit overcrowded on King Street, and it’s caused some accessibility issues,” Hicks said.

Hicks said the party attracts a lot of families with wagons and strollers.

She said the BIA has been looking forward to having a bigger space to accommodate the party’s popularity.

The Beamsville business group has been running it every year since 2018 with some support from the town and sponsors.