Grimsby Celebration Choir to host workshop

The Grimsby Celebration Choir will play host to a Choral Workshop next week, Feb. 10.

The group of 40 voices, under the leadership of renowned musical director Jennifer McKillop and pianist Jessica An, perform three concerts per year, two of which are fundraisers for a chosen local charity.

The four-part choir regularly performs at a variety of retirement residences in Grimsby. Last September a pop-up choir event was organized. Participants gathered at the library to learn the music and then performed at a local restaurant.

On hand to teach technique will be international performers Lisa Cosens Brillon, Lee Siegel and Maria Veter. This event – hosted at Trinity United Church, Grimsby with a cost of $45 – is open to all ages and levels of ability.

Registration is available through Eventbrite and on our website:

www.grimsbycelebrationchoir.ca