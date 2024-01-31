Pharmasave

NewsNow E-Edition February 1 2024 – View Online

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Grimsby Celebration Choir to host workshop

Grimsby Celebration Choir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Grimsby Celebration Choir will play host to a Choral Workshop next week, Feb. 10.

The group of 40 voices, under the leadership of renowned musical director Jennifer McKillop and pianist Jessica An, perform three concerts per year, two of which are fundraisers for a chosen local charity.

The four-part choir regularly performs at a variety of retirement residences in Grimsby. Last September a pop-up choir event was organized.  Participants gathered at the library to learn the music and then performed at a local restaurant.

On hand to teach technique will be international performers Lisa Cosens Brillon, Lee Siegel and  Maria Veter. This event – hosted at Trinity United Church, Grimsby with a cost of $45 – is open to all ages and levels of ability.

Registration is available through Eventbrite and on our website:

www.grimsbycelebrationchoir.ca

Subscribe & Never Miss An Update

Enter your information below to subscribe to the NewsNow Newsletter.

"*" indicates required fields

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments are closed.

Pharmasave

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details