Man shot dead Grimsby on The Lake

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Grimsby on The Lake tonight around 5:30 p.m.

About that time, 8 District uniform officers responded to a call in the area of Concord Place and Windward Drive in Grimsby following the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers provided medical attention before the adult male was transported to an out-of-region hospital by Niagara Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) where the man was pronounced deceased.

This investigation remains on-going by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit.

There is no information to suggest that there is a continued risk to public safety.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, ext 1009103.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).