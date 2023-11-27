Pharmasave

NewsNow E-Edition November 23 2023 – View Online

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Man shot dead Grimsby on The Lake

 

 

 

 

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Grimsby on The Lake tonight around 5:30 p.m.

About that time,  8 District uniform officers responded to a call in the area of Concord Place and Windward Drive in Grimsby following the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers provided medical attention before the adult male was transported to an out-of-region hospital by Niagara Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) where the man was pronounced deceased.

This investigation remains on-going by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit.

There is no information to suggest that there is a continued risk to public safety.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, ext 1009103.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

Subscribe & Never Miss An Update

Enter your information below to subscribe to the NewsNow Newsletter.

"*" indicates required fields

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments are closed.

Pharmasave

Local News Matters! Help Support News Now with a Voluntary Subscription

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Get Details