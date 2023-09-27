Hat Trick Hockey kicks off Season 28 – Leafs-Habs tix up for grabs

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

For the first time in its 27 year history, Hat Trick Hockey will give away season opening night tickets for the Toronto Maple Leafs – versus the Montreal Canadiens, no less.

“Anyone who wants to win the Early Bird prize of four tickets to Leafs-Habs can complete the Hat Trick registration form (on Page 8) and get it to our office at 1 Mountain Street by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 to be eligible,” said NewsNow publisher Mike Williscraft.



“The game is that Wednesday, Oct. 11, so we will notify the winner Monday night, but anyone who enters should be aware of the timing.”

The Early Bird prize is sponsored by Paul and Wendy Phelps of Phelps Homes.

As well there is a host of other great prizes including the Grand Prize, sponsored by

Grimsby Ford, of $1,000

cash or two tickets for a 2023-2024 playoff game.

The overall second and third place winners will win a gift certificate, courtesy of sponsor Giant Tiger Grimsby, $250 and $50 respectively.

“Without a doubt, the weekly prizes are a very popular part of the hockey pool because someone can be in 850th place out of 851 entries and still win a prize all season long,” said Williscraft.

All entrants are eligible for the weekly, random prizes which, this year, include:

• $15 gift certificate courtesy of Teddy’s Sports Bar

• $15 Gift Card courtesy Jordan’s Flowers

• $15 gift certificate courtesy of Forty Public House

• $15 gift certificate courtesy Tim Hortons Grimsby – Nicholson Group

• Large, 3-Item Pizza, Pick-Up Only, courtesy of Gino’s Pizza, Grimsby

• $15 Gift Card courtesy of Canadian Tire Grimsby

“Everybody likes to win a prize and this format allows all who enter to have a shot at something all season long,” said Williscraft, who noted all prizes can be picked up at NewsNow’s office at 1 Mountain Street in Grimsby.

“The hockey pool is built on the strength of the sponsors, like a lot of things in our community. Many of Hat Trick’s sponsors have been involved since the very first one in 1995.”

For anyone who has never entered, it’s simple. There are 20 player brackets on the entry form. Just tick a box in each of the 20 sections for the player you think will get the most points this season.

Then bring the entry form and your $5 entry fee to NewsNow’s office – there is a mail slot for after hours submissions – by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 for the Early Bird.

If you want to wait a week to see some early season games and then enter the final deadline is 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16.