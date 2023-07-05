Friends step up to help Cody Deveau

One thing Cody Deveau can be sure of, he’s got great friends.

Deveau’s friends have come to his support in several ways since a devastating March accident in Florida caused a lengthy series of injuries.

“We were down south for biker week and a drunk driver made a U-turn in front of me. I hit him and flew about 250 feet,” recalled Deveau.

“The driver took off, but police caught him a few minutes later. He was charged with a DUI and when they linked it to my accident he was also charged with hit and run and leaving the scene where injuries were caused.”

The result of the incident was 11 days in hospital for Deveau with three surgeries – head, leg and dealing with several road rash wounds.

His injuries include many broken bones, including collarbone, ribs, foot fractures, face and spine. All his toes have pins. He is now going to physio twice a week and exercises daily.

As a result, he has not been able to operate his truck detailing business,

The Shine Shop.

“My friend, Jeff LeBreton, has been helping me out for years. He actually quit his job to run the shop for me full time,” said Deveau.

Another friend, Carol Mackiewicz, is helping organize a craft sale/fundraiser for Cody this Saturday, July 8 at Beamsville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 612 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Raffles, 50/50, silent auction, about 20 vendors and a barbecue (11:30-1) will all be part of the day.

Deveau is also a seven-year Lincoln firefighter with Jordan’s station trained as part of the specialized water and ice rescue team.