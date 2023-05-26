Packed house hears Ganann’s outline for future

First State of West Lincoln

address since pre-COVID

includes divorce Region ‘shot’

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

The reboot of the State of West Lincoln mayoral address – also a first for Mayor Cheryl Ganann – played to a capacity audience last Thursday, May 18.

Ganann outlined, in detail, some of the directions her council plan to take the township in the coming years, which included an off-the-cuff comment.

She said – after noting one her most common questions received focused on any possible regret she may have should the task at hand not be what she expected.

“After sitting through six regional budget sessions,” said Ganann, “If there was one part of the job I would divorce, it would be Niagara Region,” said Ganann, noting apologies to Reg. Chair Jim Bradley, who was seated in the crowd.

The comment, while made in jest, struck a chord with many in the crowd since, earlier that day, Premier Doug Ford had announced the dissolution of Peel Region.

Noting her learning curve has been steep, Ganann said staff have done a great job in getting the new council up to speed.

“Our staff is great and they work well together, but the operations of the Township are run by a very lean team. Several wear a variety of hats and cover well for one another when illness, scheduled holiday periods and even meetings that run on longer than expected become part of the equation in the day to day service delivery to our residents,” she said.

Streamlining communications tools, such as the upgraded MyWESTLINCOLN page, which allows for on-line viewing and managing of property tax and utility bill payments at any time and from any location, have been a priority.

“I am hopeful that as I continue to speak this afternoon, that it will become clear that the overarching theme of my words today, will convey to each of you – as resident, business owner, Chamber member, fellow or neighboring elected official, that as Mayor, my, and that of the entire 2022-2026 West Lincoln Council’s ultimate goals are relationship-building and strengthening,” said Ganann.

Council has been working on a series of soon-to-be released strategic priorities, all with one goal in mind.

“I want to assure you all that we in West Lincoln are doing our very best to deliver to our community the services that they need, at a cost that they can afford. We, too, live in West Lincoln. We love the small town feel and charm of our community and aim to maintain that context,” Ganann told the crowd.