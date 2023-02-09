Tell us “Why I Love My Community” ~ Restaurant or retail gift certificates up for grabs

Residents of Niagara West know it is a great place to live, work and play.

So, NewsNow wants you, good reader, to take a few minutes to explain your favourite aspects of living in Niagara West.

“As someone who has lived in the heart of both Grimsby and Beamsville as well as in the rural area, I know there are very different and unique assets,” said NewsNow publisher Mike Williscraft.

“We all know about parks and greenspace we have and the long list of great community events. This time of year, when many are shuttered inside for long periods of time due to the cold it is nice to think about those positive things, so we thought it would be a ideal to share those positive comments.”

For those who send in their comments – and that can be the youngest of the young to those living in one of our many retirement facilities – everyone will be entered in a draw for one of three gift certificates to their favourite Niagara West business.

Draws will be conducted for a $100, $75 and $50 gift certificate.

“Those who win can choose any restaurant or retail shop in Niagara West for their gift certificate. It is a small way to give back to the business community and give the lucky winner a reason to get out and visit their favourite spot,” said Williscraft.

Submissions must be dropped off – at NewsNow’s 1 Mountain St. in Grimsby – office or emailed to

love@wn3.ca

by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“We’ve put a 200 word limit on entries as we don’t want this to be an onerous task. We want this to be something simple and fun which anyone can do, or parents can do with their kids. It’s just good fun,” said Williscraft.

Some submission will be published in the Feb. 16 edition of NewsNow.