Teen pedestrian struck on Livingston at Brierwood, injuries life-threatening

A teen pedestrian – struck by an SUV on Livingston Avenue at Brierwood Avenue in Grimsby just before 8 a.m. – has been taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Niagara Regional Police, at 7:48 a.m., 8 District officers responded to a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a car on Livingston in Grimsby.

The area was closed down while the teen-aged female pedestrian was treated for serious injuries by Niagara EMS paramedics. The pedestrian was the transported to hospital.

The scene was held until the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries could be determined. Officers have learned that the injuries are being considered life threatening.

The driver of the involved car is also a female in her teens. The driver remained on scene.

The NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit have been called in to determine the cause and circumstances around this collision.

Livingston will be closed for the investigation. The closure is anticipated to last into the afternoon.

Please suggest using alternative routes.