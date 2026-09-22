NewsNow E-Edition September 17 2026 – View Online

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Wayne Fertich, Grimsby Councillor, Ward 4

  • Posted: September 22nd 2026
  • Category: Candidate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wayne Fertich, Grimsby Councillor, Ward 4

I would like to emphasize my accomplishments during my 17 years as an Alderman, now Councillor, during my 5 terms at the Town and the Region.  I have been the Deputy Mayor for 3 terms of Council, Chair of Finance, Rec Services, Chair of Region Transportation Strategy Steering Committee,

My Community Involvement is the following:

*Awarded 100th year Commemorative Medal from the Legion

*Awarded the 50 year medal as a member of the Legion

*Nominated for the “Ontario Veterans Award for Community Services Excellence” from the Province of Ontario.

*Founding Director of the Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit

*Received the Paul Harris Award from Rotary International

*I was Honoured in the naming of the “Wayne Fertich Observation Tower” at the Grimsby Wetlands

*Received a “Special Achievement Award” from Town of Grimsby

My Dedication and participation over the years has been sincerely satisfying.  I will continue to follow the path and support our

constituents  in any way possible.  There is no better place to raise a family as I have done. We now have a first class Hospital, thanks to

Grimsby  residents fighting for it and Tony Joosse and group supporting it.

Grimsby is the envy of a place to LIVE.

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