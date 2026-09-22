Wayne Fertich, Grimsby Councillor, Ward 4
I would like to emphasize my accomplishments during my 17 years as an Alderman, now Councillor, during my 5 terms at the Town and the Region. I have been the Deputy Mayor for 3 terms of Council, Chair of Finance, Rec Services, Chair of Region Transportation Strategy Steering Committee,
My Community Involvement is the following:
*Awarded 100th year Commemorative Medal from the Legion
*Awarded the 50 year medal as a member of the Legion
*Nominated for the “Ontario Veterans Award for Community Services Excellence” from the Province of Ontario.
*Founding Director of the Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit
*Received the Paul Harris Award from Rotary International
*I was Honoured in the naming of the “Wayne Fertich Observation Tower” at the Grimsby Wetlands
*Received a “Special Achievement Award” from Town of Grimsby
My Dedication and participation over the years has been sincerely satisfying. I will continue to follow the path and support our
constituents in any way possible. There is no better place to raise a family as I have done. We now have a first class Hospital, thanks to
Grimsby residents fighting for it and Tony Joosse and group supporting it.
Grimsby is the envy of a place to LIVE.