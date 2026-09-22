Michelle Seaborn, Mayor, Grimsby 2026

This October’s election is different, and the stakes are high for the residents of Grimsby. Ontario is changing how Niagara is governed, and Grimsby needs an experienced voice at the table, someone who understands what’s coming and is ready to fight for your family from day one. I am running for Mayor to make sure growth works for you, not around you, that your tax dollars are spent wisely, by the Town and Region and that this community remains the place you chose to live in and raise your family. Grimsby stands at an important moment, balancing growth with preservation, opportunity with responsibility. I am committed to practical leadership that listens carefully, plans thoroughly and acts decisively in the best interests of our community. Now, more than ever, we need a strong, experienced mayor to lead the new council through the many changes that we will face in the upcoming term. We need someone with experience at the regional level to maneuver Grimsby’s needs through the new regional council setup. We need someone who understands council’s function and can build a respectful council through teamwork and mutual respect, a council that will function together for the betterment of residents. I have spent years at both local and regional councils and in the community doing exactly that. If on October 26 you’d like to experience change then I’d appreciate your vote.