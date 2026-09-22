Jacob Baradziej, Grimsby Councillor, Ward 3

Municipal politics has the most impact on our daily lives, and I’m running to be the change I’d like to see. As a born-and-raised Grimsby resident, I know what it’s like to grow up in, and now live and work in the Grimsby community. Grimsby is a great town, and I’m proud to say it’s been my family’s home for multiple generations. I am and always will be a voice for you, the people.

Everything can always be improved. As a sitting councillor, I have direct, hands-on experience with how the Town of Grimsby actually works from council chambers to committee tables and know what it takes to move things forward at Town Hall to bring positive change to reality. There’s a lot of work to be done, and I have the experience, background, and relationships to bring vision to fruition.

We need to ensure growth keeps pace with our traffic and infrastructure thresholds managing growth without losing what makes Grimsby unique. We’re under real pressure to intensify and add housing, but that has to come with the infrastructure, traffic planning, and community services to match otherwise we just create new problems while solving old ones.

Getting the balance right between growth, affordability, and preserving our small-town character is the issue every other decision on council will ultimately connect back to. By guiding the majority of growth to occur in the Major Transit Station Area around the GO station, Grimsby can meet growth targets while preserving our existing community’s character and charm. Nobody wants to see bottleneck traffic jams in Grimsby, or watch Grimsby lose the small-town feel that makes it home.

My perspective on local government didn’t start at the council table, it started on infrastructure projects across the country and in small business. This dual background is what sets me apart: a deep understanding of both the public and private sides of the table, what it takes to govern responsibly, and what it takes to run a business and meet payroll in this region. Few can speak credibly to both. I bring a business mindset of separating the issue from the person, I can disagree firmly on a decision and still respect the people at the table. Healthy debate is a cornerstone of democracy, and I welcome debate about facts and ideas. Grimsby needs councillors focused on outcomes for residents, not on scoring political points against each other. The town’s tendency over the past 12 years to misuse the integrity commissioner and devolve into personal theatrics needs to stop once and for all.

I hope to have the chance to earn your vote and represent you in council chambers this term. My goal is to connect with each and every one of you during this campaign. If I haven’t been in contact with you and you’d like to talk about anything Grimsby, please reach out to me at votejacobbaradziej@gmail.com — let’s build a stronger Grimsby together!