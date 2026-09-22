Albert Witteveen, West Lincoln Councillor, Ward 1

As your past Regional Councillor their is always unfinished business for your community.

So when the Provincial Government eliminated my opportunity to represent the citizens of West Lincoln at the Niagara Region I was motivated to run as a ward councillor to help in the unfinished business of the Township of West Lincoln.

With my experience and relationship I have developed over my 8 years of service as a Regional councillor. I believe I can be an asset in helping move the community forward and assist the Mayor in her new role representing us at the Niagara Region.

Together we can focus on continuing the relationships with the Niagara Region to help in moving West Lincoln forward with Growth and investment for our community.

Our challenges will will be to help those with diverse mobility needs. Getting them to work on time, seeing the doctor when needed and also to move residents for social interactions.( Programs at the community centre)

This will take careful planning with community engagement, planning and investments.

Community Care has already shown leadership on providing this service to those that find the On-demand service not adequately providing their needs.

West Lincoln has gone through an extensive urban boundary expansion a number of years ago, gathering public input to create a future to manage growth within the boundaries of Smithville.

Through the process it was revealed that many types of housing were needed to meet the needs for those to live and work in West Lincoln.

What was also recognized through the process was the growth of the industrial park. I view this as an import factor in the balanced growth of our community. We need to create an environment for industry that’s says we are open for business. This can provide employment for young people as well as those that want to be employed close to where they live.

The Federal Government has announced a billion dollar investment in agri-food and processing into the future. This is our opportunity to capitalize moving forward. The work ahead into make sure we have the adequate infrastructure, roads, utilities, water and sewer to bring this to fruition.

Just recently we attended the All Municipalities of Ontario conference where an initiative was presented by the Township of West Lincoln to the Minister of Tourism on us being engaged in Destination Niagara.

Many of you know our strength is Agriculture supporting the largest land mass in the Niagara Region.

This initiative will take careful planning.

This initiative will spur on new investments and generate jobs and opportunities. How can we with the help of residences create experiences to those that want to learn and experience our rural flavours.

One example that has proven success is Dinner at the Dairy and annual event promoting hands on learning at the farm put on by the local Dairy association. This event generates great interest from the public to learn and experience what agriculture has to offer.

We are poised to do great things, let’s do this together.